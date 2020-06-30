EuroMillions Superdraw: A lottery draw unlike any other is coming to Malta
The EuroMillions Superdraw, the biggest draw in all of Europe, is offering a massive jackpot worth €130 million this Friday
In just a few days, one of Europe’s most exciting lottery events will take place and it’s open to players in Malta. The EuroMillions Superdraw, the biggest draw in all of Europe, will take place on Friday, 3 July 2020. The top prize in the draw is a massive jackpot worth €130,000,000.
The EuroMillions Superdraw is an event that only happens a few times a year. The jackpot is huge but there are 12 other prize divisions up for grabs as well, making this lottery draw a favourite all over Europe.
Ticket sales are going strong in nine European countries, and they’re available online at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. Due to theLotter's presence, participation is possible in Malta as well.
How to play the EuroMillions Superdraw
The EuroMillions Superdraw requires players to choose five main numbers from a range of 1-50, and two additional numbers referred to as 'Lucky Stars', from a range of 1-12.
Some players have favourite numbers they like to choose, such as birthdays, anniversaries, or other numbers of significant importance. Others prefer to use Quick Pick to have a computer-generated set of numbers randomly chosen.
Where can you play from?
The answer is: anywhere! Wherever you live, you can play the EuroMillions Superdraw, and of course, this includes Malta. You can play the lottery draw, with official EuroMillions tickets purchased on your behalf by theLotter, by visiting theLotter’s website on your computer or on your smartphone. It’s that simple.
Playing online is simple, safe, and secure
You can buy official EuroMillions tickets online, as well as tickets to a wide range of other international lotteries, through theLotter. All you need to do to play the EuroMillions Superdraw is:
- Select your numbers
- Click the ‘Play’ button
- Complete the payment
That’s it, you’re done.
Increase your odds of winning by joining a syndicate and playing a larger number of lines, at a hugely reduced cost. The more lines you play, the better your chances of winning.
What would you do with an extra €130 million in your life? Think about it, but don’t wait too long because the draw is coming up very soon. Buy your tickets online now at theLotter, so you can participate in one of the largest lottery events in the world, the EuroMillions Superdraw, this Friday!
Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk