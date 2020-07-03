How does €130,000,000 sound? The crowd-pleasing EuroMillions’ Superdraw is near
Tonight, the Euro Millions Superdraw is landing, and one lucky Maltese winner could possibly win the entire prize
A Superdraw is always exciting - especially when it’s for EuroMillions. A EuroMillions Superdraw ensures a gigantic 9-figure jackpot from the get-go each and every time, so it’s no wonder it’s such a crowd-pleaser!
The Superdraw will take place tonight, July 3rd, in Paris at 21:00 CET (20:00 BST/GMT), so place your lucky bet and await your possible triumph.
Fancy yourself a victorious chance? All you have to do is follow these steps below:
- Visit the Jackpot.com website, and head over to the EuroMillions page.
- Afterwards, simply select 5 numbers between 1-59 and 2 lucky stars from 1-12.
- Unsure on your numbering choice? No worries - you can easily choose the Quick-Pick option to have your numbers randomly selected for you!
- Complete as many entries as you wish.
- Alternatively, you can choose to proceed with a subscription option. This way you never miss out on a draw, and you can change your numbers before any given draw!
- Finally, you can complete your transaction.
That’s all folks! Would you like to be one of the lucky individuals forming part of this gigantic yet exciting list of winners?
There have been almost 3 billion winners in total who’ve experienced victory with EuroMillions around the globe! On June 12th, 2020, a win occurred making it the most recent EuroMillions victory. A very lucky Spanish ticket holder landed a prize worth €51.5 million, making this win the first since ticket sales resumed in Spain due to the coronavirus lockdown! On the 29th of June, 2020, two other players this time residing in the UK and France, in the space of a week, won grand prizes! One player won £15.2 million and another UK player shared a prize of £33 million!
Just imagine - travelling around the world, retiring early, investing in luxury properties, purchasing sports cars - it would be so much easier to accomplish all of those things with an extra €130,000,000 in the bank! Kick start your dreams with the help of the Euromillions Superdraw.
Jackpot.com was founded in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licenses not just in Malta, but also in the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, and Italy.
On their site you can bet on the outcome of the world's biggest lotteries, instead of buying a ticket in the country the draw is in.
For more exciting updates, follow Jackpot.com’s social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.