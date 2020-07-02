Meridianbet offers 300% welcome bonus for new players
Their welcome bonus is purely for their players' entertainment, one of their main priorities.
In addition, Meridianbet offers great promotions on a weekly basis. The promotions offered for their new players are also guaranteed to pique your interest.
What is a 300% casino welcome bonus?
Starting from the very beginning, Merdidianbet explain how the 300% welcome bonus really works, with a simple calculation. When playing, you must wager some money, let’s say €100. When taking that initial €100, Meridianbet match it with 300%, meaning that you now have three times more than your initial wager.
Despite your initial input being just €100, you will then receive €300 more, which translates to €400. A great deal, right? No gambler can overlook this one.
Why should you get the 300% welcome bonus?
You may agree that receiving triple your initial deposit in any casino is a great deal. By using your 300% welcome bonus casino deal, you are essentially playing three times your first deposit for free, though there are terms and conditions to ensure your online safety as well as to fulfil gambling regulations.
Why does Meridianbet advise you to choose the 300% bonus?
The following example will clarify:
Meridianbet’s wagering rate is 40x, meaning you deposit €100, they give you €300. With their low wagering rate, you will only need to use 40x300, which is equal to €12,000. Then, you may access your money.
Other casinos offering 400% or 500%, despite seeming like a better deal, may not be. If you have a look at their wagering rate, which averages around 75x, this means that if your account is credited with €500, you must use 75x500, which is equal to €37,000.
How do you get your hands on the 300% casino welcome bonus?
To get your hands on the offer, you must open an account with Meridianbet, deposit your desired amount and just like that, you will receive three times your initial deposit.
As previously mentioned, terms and conditions are as follows:
● The first 300% first casino bonus is available for a stipulated time and not constant campaigns
● You must activate the offer almost immediately when you see it since it may disappear the next day
● You must be a new member with one IP address, and you must make a deposit to earn the 300% welcome bonus
Wagering Requirements for the 300% Deposit Bonus Casino Offers
Can you immediately withdraw your bonus immediately after it’s been credited into your account? No. You will receive the 300% bonus once you make a deposit but may only use it once you fulfil certain requirements. Meridianbet will ask for a certain amount to unlock your bonus. Their rate will then determine that amount; after which you will be able to either withdraw your bonus or play games with it directly.
Want to know more about the terms and conditions?
● Meridianbet will ask for you to play a specified category of casino games to complete the wagering requirement
● The slot machine will contribute much higher towards the condition, in case they do not ask you to play a particular category of games. You must choose them as your default choices, as card and table games contribute much less
● It is possible for you to make a withdrawal before you fulfil the requirement. However, doing so ultimately forfeits your bonus
● Other terms and conditions apply
Moreover, you will get free spins along with the 300% bonus casino deals. You can use the free spins on different pre-selected slots as Meridianbet’s priority is that your day improves with this exciting offer as well as many others.
Moreover, you will get free spins along with the 300% bonus casino deals. You can use the free spins on different pre-selected slots as Meridianbet's priority is that your day improves with this exciting offer as well as many others.

It is a win before even winning as the free play casino bonuses give you the chance to win without spending your money.