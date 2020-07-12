Get ready for winnings on the north London Derby
The North London Derby is not only a tradition but one that always attracts attention, within London as well as outside of England.
Matches between Tottenham and Arsenal mean much more than just the three points on offer. It’s a meeting between two historical giants of a beautiful game, with bragging rights always up for grabs.
Jose Mourinho, Tottenham’s manager, has plenty of experience with big matches, but he will definitely have his work cut out for him when Arsenal visit ‘The Lane’.
Against the less-experienced Mikel Arteta, will Mourinho win the tactical battle, or will the Gunners out-fire the Spurs?
One thing is for sure, however, there’s no love lost between the two teams. Both players and fans will be eager to get one over on their bitter rivals, as form goes out the window and it’s anyone’s game. Hence what makes this particular match such a must-see for football lovers and bookies all over the world.
There have been several meetings between the two arch-foes, with Gunners fans quick to remind the Spurs, that they lifted the league trophy twice at White Hart Lane, in 1971 and in 2004.
Meanwhile, Spurs won’t let Arsenal fans forget 1983, when they triumphed 5-0, in the greatest post-war derby victory, until Arsenal repaid the favour in the season’s rematch, that is.
In recent times, the match that sticks out most was that in 2004, when Arsenal won with 5-4, in a thrilling encounter at the Old Tottenham stadium.
The last time Arsenal played Tottenham was September 2019. A 2-2 draw at the Emirates stadium means that this time, bragging rights are for the taking.
With 173 meetings having occurred to date, Arsenal have the best record. Tottenham have been victorious 54 times, Arsenal 70 times and they’ve drawn 49 times.
Despite form going out of the window, fans not being present may make this tie a little easier to predict. Meridianbet have rated the chances of a goal or more to be scored in the first half at 77%. Both teams to score comes in at 59%, while the odds on the final goal occurring before the 73rd minute are around 55%.
