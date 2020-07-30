Meridianbet casino offers a €2,000,000 share
Take part in a slots promotion that will leave you buzzing
Ever since its breakthrough into the industry, Meridianbet has been known for its promotional offers and tournaments. But their previous offers were child’s play when compared to their Drops and Win promotion.
Launched on 3 June 2020 and set to expire on 10 February 2021, you should definitely want to be at the Meridianbet Casino.
Don’t miss out on the offer to win daily, as well as monthly prizes. Start off by heading to Meridianbet Casino home page and registering an account. Just like that, you’re eligible for the Drops and Win promotion.
Drops and Win promotion
Every casino gambler, whether online or not, expects and wants one thing and that is to win. That is their main goal. Meridianbet is aware of this and are therefore offering a unique encounter.
Registered players have 32 seven-day tournaments lined up. Running simultaneously with the main tournaments are random cash prizes, ensuring that you keep rolling the dice.
Random cash prizes
Meridianbet’s Drop and Win promotion is littered with daily random cash prizes to be won. In order to be eligible for the cash prize, you must bet a minimum of €0.50 on any Drop and Win game. That small spin can be your lucky ticket to a huge payout.
Following the first bet, there is no minimum bet again and the random daily cash prizes are activated after every spin and roll.
Meridianbet are giving gambling clients something better as they feel as though their clients are their greatest assets. Hence why all cash prizes and rewards are automatically cashed into your accounts. If you win a cash reward, there will be no delays on Meridianbet’s end.
To top it all off, registered players who take part in the promotion can win more than one cash prize in a day. The urge to try one’s luck time and time again is always present, and therefore, all cash prizes won with Meridianbet can be used to be on any other offer on their casino site.
Only the best games
Your gambling experience can only be as good as the games you bet on. Being a ranked online casino site, Meridianbet sought to provide the best for the Drops and Win promotion.
Therefore, they partnered up with Pragmatic Play. As the leading game content provider in the iGaming industry, customers can expect high quality spin games, high-end graphics and authentic gameplay.
Some of the games include Wolf Gold, Mustang Gold, Dog House and Release the Kraken, amongst many others.
What are you waiting for?
Having read all the details of the highly regarded Meridianbet Drops and Win promotion, we’re wondering why you’re not yet spinning your way to that €2,000,000.
In addition, there are several daily and monthly prizes to be won, too.
Not to mention the daily cash rewards that Meridianbet’s registered players benefit from. For more information, head on over the their Drops and Win promotions page and register, for a chance to take your gambling game to a whole new level.
Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.