Owen Leuellen is IZIBET’s new brand ambassador
A success story that mirrors IZIBET’s success in attaining the largest retail betting market share in Malta
The popular Maltese artist and X-Factor finalist Owen Leuellen will be IZIBET’s new brand ambassador, following in the footsteps of social media influencer and fashion model Jacqui Losco, who has been endorsing the betting brand for the past months.
Leuellen surged to local fame after launching his incredible musical talent on Malta’s X-Factor TV phenomenon with ratings on social media platforms spiking to unprecedented levels.
IZIBET is Malta’s leading betting brand, boasting 35 outlets across Malta and Gozo, offering sports-book, racing, virtual sports and video lottery in all retail outlets, as well as online at www.izibet.com.
“We are delighted to team up with Leuellen, as his success story mirrors IZIBET’s success in attaining the largest share of the retail betting market in Malta,” says IZIBET’s Head of Operations Sergio Cappitta.
“IZIBET has elevated the standards in the local betting industry by offering a safe and responsible gaming environment to players across all it’s state-of-the-art outlets. Our partnership with Owen Leuellen sums up IZIBET’s success. Whether it’s our games or the people representing our brand, we aim for the best,” says Cappitta.
On his part, Leuellen described his new role as another milestone in his career underlining IZIBET’s corporate social responsibilities in the local community.
IZIBET is one of Malta’s most trusted brands, providing some of the most comprehensive betting options. Earlier this year, IZIBET was named Title Sponsor to Valletta United Water Polo Club. The company is constantly on the lookout to help improve local talent as part of its corporate social responsibility.
To play at any IZIBET shop, patrons should be of 18 years and over. Play responsibly. Visit Remote Gaming Foundation at www.rgf.org . IZIBET is licensed by the MGA: MGA/B2C/345/2016.