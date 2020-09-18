Become a legend in an online casino tournament
Want to get your hands on a prize worth €10,000? Enter Meridianbet's Playson Legends tournament
Casino sites offer a multitude of freebies to keep existing players engaged and give new players a reason to join. This is a big advantage they hold over their land-based counterparts.
Apart from bonuses and promotions, tournaments are a great way to win cool cash rewards if you believe you have the skills to defeat the opposition. One such tournament will be open for all from September 15th at Meridianbet. Called Playson Legends, it features the absolute best games from the popular slot studio and has a total prize pool worth €60,000.
Simply make 20 qualifying bets on the participating games and you’re on your way to win massive cash prizes.
A real money Meridianbet casino tournament for Slot Legends
The real money tournament will be exclusively available to Meridianbet players from September 15 to September 21st During that time, you have the chance to try your luck on Playson’s best slot games and top the leaderboard to win stunning cash rewards.
Play one of the following participating games to claim your right to one of the 201 prizes:
- Buffalo Power: Hold and Win
- Sunny Fruits: Hold and Win
- Pearly Beauty: Hold and Win
- Diamond Wins: Hold and Win
- Vikings Fortune: Hold and Win
- Solar Temple
- Solar Queen
- Book of Gold: Multichance
- Burning Wins: Classic 5 Lines
- Rise of Egypt Deluxe
How to enter the competition
Meridianbet players who want to enter the tournament should place at least 20 qualifying bets on any of the participating Playson games. The minimum qualifying bet is €1 (or currency equivalent). For each bet you make on any of the 10 slot games, you will earn points that will be added to your total after qualification. The more points you earn, the higher up the leaderboard you’ll climb.
Points are calculated round-by-round. You get 10 points for each multiple bet won during gameplay. To put things into perspective, €10 won on a bet of €1 equal 100 points.
What can be won?
Playson Legends is a cash prize tournament with €60,000 to spare. Cash rewards are planned for a total of 201 players. The top spinner will claim a massive portion of the reward at €10,000, the second-placed player €6,000, while the third place on the podium claims €4,000.
As mentioned, a total of 201 players will share the prize pool. The last-placed player will get €50 as a consolation prize, which isn’t bad at all for a small participating stake. If you’re lucky enough to be among them, you will get the prize credited to your real money balance in 3 days (72 hours).
Of course, the tournament is subject to Meridianbet’s terms and conditions. You’re not allowed to cheat or work with other players to win prizes. If that happens, Meridianbet reserves the right to deny you cash rewards.
Do you have what it takes to be a Meridianbet legend?
Playson, the popular studio behind hits such as Buffalo Power and Fruity Crown, has been known to surprise its fans with cool and rewarding tournaments. The Playson Legends is the last in the line with a massive prize pool on offer for a total of 201 players.
If you want to become a Playson spinning legend, take part in the tournament at Meridianbet and try to top the leaderboard and win big.
