Mega offer for Maltese players, just in time for tomorrow's €35,000,000 MegaMillions draw
The MegaMillions jackpot has reached the €35,000,000 mark, and to make things even spicier, Jackpot.com is offering its players a not-to-be-missed offer for this thrilling draw
We all love the idea of becoming millionaires - so we’re here to tell you that your millionaire opportunity could potentially be right around the corner. How’s that now? This is because tomorrow’s MegaMillions is making its landing, and it could provide one fortunate Maltese person with a lot of wealth - €35,000,000 to be precise!
To place your MegaMillions bets in time for the draw, simply:
- Visit Jackpot.com and proceed to go to the MegaMillions bet page.
- Afterwards, choose 5 numbers between 1-70 and 1 Megaball from 1-25.
- If you haven’t decided on any particular numbers, click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button to have your numbers chosen in random order - super duper convenient!
- If you’re a mega-fan of this famous lottery, Jackpot.com offers a lottery subscription to its players at a discounted price of €19.99 for 8 draws a month.
- Finally, complete your transaction and hope for the best outcome!
In addition for a limited time only, a bonus just for you is up for grabs! Get 2 MegaMillions bets for just €3.50 - that’s a massive 50% discount. Click here in order to snatch it and enter the promo code 50P2MM. This offer is only valid until Sunday, 04/10/2020.
Will you be trying your luck with MegaMillions tomorrow? Go ahead!
The draw goes live on Friday at 23:00 EST in Atlanta, Georgia. To add, this massively discounted offer on the €35M jackpot will not be here long. Who knows, you might just get lucky and potentially take the whole thing away!
Jackpot.com started off in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licenses in Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden. For more updates on Superdraws, discounts and new launches, follow our social media platform on Facebook.
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.