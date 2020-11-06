Meridianbet shows it cares, supports local charities
With a moral obligation to support those in need, Meridianbet calls on all local businesses and companies, regardless of size, to follow its lead and provide support to the most vulnerable in society
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as prior to the crisis, Meridianbet has made it its mission to support those who have been most affected.
As a company that is passionately committed to promoting responsible gaming, Meridianbet also takes its duty towards the local community seriously. Reaching out and supporting areas across the island of Malta has become a key corporate policy and the latest initiative has proven that the company is ready and willing to pull its own weight and then some.
In this way, the company has opted to make donations to local charities such as the Inspire Foundation and Dar Bjorn Malta.
The former local charity reaches out to individuals with various disabilities, ranging from autism to those with profound neurological and learning difficulties. They support the individuals with these ailments, as well as their families.
Dar Bjorn Malta, on the other hand, is essentially Malta’s nursing home for those with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as other neurological conditions.
The donations to both the Inspire Foundation and Dar Bjorn contributed greatly to the much-needed technical and logistical equipment, for all members of the community. The helping hand reached several corners, ranging from more remote communities, to food banks in villages, to hospitals and day-care centres.
Who are Meridianbet?
Meridianbet is a leading provider of complete sports betting solutions, from creation of odds to setting sites and betting shops.
Meridianbet continues to learn and grow not only locally, but internationally too. However, as it expands, it also strives to support the local community, with even more vigour. With a moral obligation to support those in need, Meridianbet calls on all local businesses and companies, regardless of size, to follow its lead and provide support to the most vulnerable in society, especially in these difficult times.
In terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meridianbet has adhered to and implemented each and every recommendation issued by the Health Authorities, including the promotion of physical distancing, the sanitisation of hands and the enforcement of wearing masks.
Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. T&C apply.