The magical illuminated trail: drive-thru edition
For the first time in Malta, the brand new and COVID-19 safe Christmas attraction at Gianpula Fields
Drive-thru the tunnels of light, the larger-than-life glittering structures like the five-meter-high candy house, a four-meter prince frog, the coral underwater world, the swan lake and many other creatures and attractions at Gianpula fields in the limits of Rabat.
This year, the event of the magical illuminated trail is not only brand new and exciting, but COVID-19 safe, for something different this Christmas.
The route will also include some incredible showstoppers, amazingly illuminated trails, irresistible Photographic scenes and all the sight and sounds of the festive season for all ages to enjoy!
The event is being held in collaboration with The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF), and will take place between the 4 of December and the 10 of January.
Originally planned to be hosted in one of Malta’s most iconic Gardens like San Anton Gardens or the Majestic Verdala Castle, as everything else this year, we had to adapt to the new realities. Therefore, the event was evolved into the attraction as Malta’s first & only immersive, contactless drive-thru Christmas attraction.
You never leave the safety of your car during this whole event from start to finish
Signage and staff members along the trail will guide you through the journey.
Put your windows down, and spot to larger-than-life structures as you drive thru the illuminated trail. The structures will be very close, irresistible photo opportunities all along the journey!
The safety of our guests, our staff and the general public is our top priority. We have designed the entire experience in conformity to the current health guidelines and restrictions.