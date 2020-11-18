How to claim a free line on this Friday's €130,000,000 EuroMillions Superdraw
Absolutely free, no deposit or payment details required
Christmas might come early this year for anyone lucky enough to lay their hands on this Friday’s €130,000,000 EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot. This special event is a rarity in the lottery calendar but when it comes around, the excitement goes through the roof.
EuroMillions tickets can be purchased in ten different countries but residents of Malta shouldn’t feel left out. Players at Lottoland are able to go for huge jackpots from around the world such as the MegaMillions, US Powerball and of course the EuroMillions.
Lottoland guarantees that you will be paid out your winnings - regardless of the jackpot amount. In fact, to date the company has paid out an eye-watering €2.8 billion to its customers globally. Now with a €3 stake someone from Malta or Gozo could also become €130 million richer on Friday night! But that is not all!
The best thing about this week’s Superdraw is that Lottoland is giving all new customers a chance to try their luck at this nine-figure jackpot for FREE by signing up through this link.
Playing the EuroMilllions could not be easier. Just pick 5 numbers from the main pool of 1–50 and 2 Lucky Stars from 1–12. You can also choose your numbers by selecting our QuickPick (Quick+1) option.
Europe’s biggest draw takes place on Tuesdays and Fridays in Paris at approximately 21:00 CET. Play at Lottoland and go for the same prizes, including the jackpot by matching all numbers correctly!
Here’s how to claim your EuroMillions Freeline
1. Pick your numbers by clicking this link
2. Click the green button to proceed
3. Create your account by submitting your details
4. Confirm purchase with €0 payable
Draw takes place Friday 21:00
No deposit, payment or bank card details are required. This offer is available for a limited time only and only new customers only who are yet to place a bet at Lottoland are eligible.
Superdraws guarantee massive, nine-figure jackpots, regardless of whether or not the top prize was won in the preceding draw. They operate under the same rules as regular EuroMillions draws and the only difference is the sheer size of the guaranteed jackpot.
If no one wins the whopping €130,000,000 jackpot this Friday, the top prize will roll over to the next draw. So, you can always come back on Tuesday and try your luck again – this time with an even bigger prize!
So try your luck at the biggest European lottery jackpot event this month absolutely free, by following this exclusive link to claim you free line at Lottoland.mt
Lottoland.mt is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/609/2018. This offer available for new players only, that sign up through the link on this article or by opting in for the offer on Lottoland.mt. This promotion is redeemable once per player. Winnings from this offer are paid out in cash (not bonus money). Players must be 18 or over. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here.
Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.