Take a seat at the new 888poker platform
Grab your favourite device and take your game to the next level
As part of the 888 Casino Group, 888poker has been a pioneer in the online gambling world.
Getting started in 1997, they have been bringing the heat since the very beginning. Operated by 888 holdings, one of the industry’s most well-trusted brands, 888poker provides players will a well-rounded gambling experience that is not to be missed. 888poker has recently taken their product to the next level by launching a poker app that makes online poker more accessible to players worldwide. Here is a look at 888poker and their new app.
Why players should be playing poker at 888poker
As one of the oldest platforms on the scene, Poker888 has many positive attributes that keep players coming back time and time again. One of the reasons that 888poker is such an excellent place for players to play is that it offers players a place to learn new skills and sharpen the talent they already have. New players can learn to play poker with ease thanks to simple-to-use software and a host of in-depth guides. 888poker also offers a free play mode that lets you put newfound skills to the test. If you already know the basics and are looking to improve your game, 888poker gives players various lessons, including strategy lessons, that can take your game to the next level.
Finding a game at 888poker that fits all your wants and needs is not difficult to do. With a massive variety of poker games on offer, players will undoubtedly find a perfect table for them. Some of the games players can expect to see when they visit 888poker are BLAST, Jackpot Sit & Go, and SNAP fast-fold poker. There is something exciting for every player with live poker, poker tournaments, and video poker on offer.
How 888 has taken poker to the next level
After a two-year-long wait, 888poker is taking playing poker to a whole new level, and they are doing it with a brand new poker platform. Designed with the player in mind, 888pokers’ new app is all about providing players with high quality and easy to use space, where they can enjoy their favorite poker games and sharpen their skills. Using first grade, cutting edge technology, 888pokers’ new app is both intuitive and entertaining. With every type of player in mind, 888pokers’ new app creates a place where both experienced and new players can enjoy themselves on an even playing field, making it an excellent place for every player to play.
There are two new main features that players can expect to find on 888pokers new platform. Both features aim to give players more and create a more entertaining poker experience than they have ever had before. All of the new features on this app fall under their new slogan “ Made to play,” which encompasses the idea that this new application was made with the player and their entertainment in mind.
Here is a break down of what they are and how they work:
- The Gift Drop Feature - This feature allows players to win massive prizes at random throughout their stay on the app.
- The Winner Spinner - The Winner Spinner feature is a prize wheel for players to enjoy. Players will be given two spins every day, giving them a shot at some epic prizes.
As part of their launch, 888poker is giving away an astonishing $1,000,000 in prizes. Players will also enjoy the application for free, thanks to freerolls that will be handed out throughout the day and night!
If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind poker experience, then look no further then 888poker and their brand new poker app. 888poker has always been renowned for providing their players with a top-class gambling experience that prioritizes security and transparency. This latest addition to their platform has taken what they offer their players to a whole new level.
Thanks to their original, top of the range platform, players can enjoy a next-level poker experience from the comfort of their favorite device. With a massive variety of live casino games on offer, both high rollers and novice players can come and enjoy a game of poker that fits their needs and preferences.