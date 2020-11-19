EuroMillions' €130,000,000 Superdraw is here tomorrow evening - are you excited?
We’re all on the edge of our seat waiting for the EuroMillions Superdraw. It has a guaranteed starting point of €130,000,000 and one super fortunate person from Malta could win it all
Who’s ready for tomorrow’s electrifying EuroMillions Superdraw? Yes, the €130 Million jackpot could be awarded to someone truly lucky tomorrow at 9 PM, and that person could potentially be you!
You’re still able to place your EuroMillions bets via Jackpot.com. To do that, all you’ve got to do is to follow these 3 easy steps:
- Create or log into your Jackpot.com account,
- Go ahead onto the EuroMillions Superdraw page and choose 5 numbers between 1-50 and 2 Lucky Stars from 1-12,
- Complete your transaction by clicking on the ‘Add-to-Cart’ button.
If you want to skip this process every month, Jackpot.com has exactly what you’re looking for. With the lottery subscription deals, you have automatically placed bets in each of the draws that occur on a monthly basis. For instance, you can subscribe to EuroMillions at a discounted price of €19.99 for the first month (after the first month of subscription, the price goes back to €25.20), and have the luxury of never missing another draw ever again. Other subscriptions include Powerball, Mega Millions, Luzzu Lotto & more.
One of the largest EuroMillions Superdraw wins was of €190 Million and it happened on the 8th of October, 2019. Winning during a ‘Must be won’ draw, the anonymous winner claimed the win a few days later. On the 1st of February of 2019, €175 Million was won by a family residing in Ireland. On the 21st of September, 2018, a ticket holder from Switzerland won the gigantic €162 Million.
What is interesting is that the EuroMillions jackpot has also been won by Jackpot.com players before and one of them is residing right here in Malta.
Winning €130 Million with the EuroMillions Superdraw would be quite a story to tell, for sure! So, place your EuroMillions bets before 9 PM tomorrow to possibly become the next EuroMillions winner.
Jackpot.com began in 2016 and has been flourishing ever since, with licenses in Malta, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden. Keep your eyes peeled for more enticing updates about Superdraws, new launches, discounts by following their social media platform on Facebook.
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.