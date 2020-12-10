The growing market of mobile casino gaming
Mobile casino has revolutionised the ways players gamble. This shift has changed how online casinos operate operate which games they offer
It wasn't until 2007 that Apple Inc. released the first iPhone, a touchscreen smartphone powered by its proprietary iOS mobile operating system. Months later, Google Inc. would follow suit with its Android operating system.
Today's Android and iOS smartphones have evolved into powerful computers, some with Quad-core or Octa-core processors. They connect us to people through social media and preserve precious moments in time with videos and photos. GPS helps get us to where we are going, and an accelerometer will tell us how many steps that will take. A mobile flash guides us in dark places and can even monitor one's heart rate.
In this digital age, our attachment to mobiles and tablets has become a psychological dependence, nourishing multiple levels of Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs model.
Not surprisingly then, it has not gone unnoticed by the iGaming industry. Indeed, mobile casino platforms have evolved in parallel to online casinos, breaking down barriers, while seizing market share. To be certain, the advantages of mobile devices are compelling. It begins with 24/7 access, limited only by your connection to a mobile network or Wi-Fi hotspot.
Mobile gambling has been on the rise since the early 2000s, although options were very limited for players at that time. It wasn't until the devices became more powerful in the early 2010s, had touchscreens and later supported HTML5, that the market started growing at a rapid pace.
Online gambling operators have been putting an emphasis on making their websites responsive and optimised them for mobile, and software developers have shifted to responsive game design, and moved away from using Flash or Java technology. Now, the number of smartphone and tablet users is constantly on the rise, and faster mobile internet connections make the experience of gaming on the go smooth and reliable.
Casino players can access hundreds of mobile-optimised slots and live casino games, but also deposit money at all hours. The proliferation of online casino bonuses and gamification from tournaments, leaderboards, avatars and loot boxes onto the platform has exploded, and many developers are adapting well-known brands and franchises into online slots or other casino games.
Street Fighter II – The World Warrior slot is an excellent example because it is designed to resemble the famous arcade game. The beloved family board game Monopoly board game from the older generation's childhood is now available at live casinos as Monopoly Live. Such games are optimised for multiple platforms, including smartphones.
Mobile games are just a screen-tap away. They can be accessed just as easily from a bedroom as they can from a coffee hangout, favourite pub – or workplace!
Please gamble responsibly when playing online money games on your desktop or mobile. Find out more by visiting GamCare or BeGambleAware.