Tomorrow EuroMillions’ €200,000,000 jackpot will be waiting to be won in Malta
Set your alarms for Friday at 9pm as EuroMillions jackpot will be up for grabs. Will you be the winner?
EuroMillions’ incredible jackpot saw another rollover, which means the €200 Million prize still awaits a home this festive season. Would you like to call yourself a EuroMillions winner? If you do, there are a few things you need to do before you can get in the chance to take it all away - so here you go!
To have the opportunity to win, you will first need to log into your Jackpot.com account or else, if you do not have an account, you can simply register which is quite a straightforward thing to do. Afterwards, head on over to EuroMillions dedicated bet page on Jackpot.com so that you can place your bets for this Friday’s thrilling draw. Next, choose 5 numbers between 1-50 and 2 Lucky Stars from 1-12. You can also go for the ‘Quick-Pick’ option if you find it difficult to pick out your numbers; this way they will be generated in a random manner. Input as many entries as you wish and if you’re done, you can click on ‘Add-to-Cart’ to finalize your purchase and that’s it! All that’s left for you to do is cross your fingers and hope that your submitted numbers turn out to match with the winning ones.
If you’re a big fan of this lottery, you can also subscribe to EuroMillions, which has a limited-offer of €19.99 per month for the first month, and a 10% discount following that. So, take your chances in advance so you don't miss out on any potential wins
Jackpot.com also offers its players other subscription deals on world-renowned lotteries such as Mega Millions and Powerball, as well as exclusive lotteries including JackpotLotto, Lucky Lotto, JackpotMillions and Luzzu Lotto.
So, what would you do if you woke up this Saturday morning, and found yourself as the lucky owner of the EuroMillions €200 Million jackpot? Well, we’re sure it involves quite a lot of happy dancing and jumping. So, while you day-dream about that, why don’t you give the EuroMillions jackpot a try? Click here to place your bets before the clock strikes 9 PM tomorrow.
Jackpot.com began in 2016 and has been flourishing ever since, with licenses in Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Sweden. Follow Jackpot.com’s social media platform on Facebook, Instagram as well as Twitter for more updates on Superdraws, discounts and new launches.
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.