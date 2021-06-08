Meridianbet donates to UNICEF in aid of India
Meridianbet truly believes that the pandemic cannot be fixed or healed by one individual or country alone
The first COVID-19 case was reported on New Year’s Eve in 2019 in Wuhan, China. 525 days later, and the world is still grappling with the pandemic. Despite particular countries seemingly having a better handle on COVID-19 outbreaks, such as Malta itself, other nations are having a much tougher time.
The primary country that springs to mind is India. At the time of writing, India has registered almost 29,000,000 coronavirus cases, as well as almost 350,000 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. Many reports have surfaced regarding the complete breakdown of the country’s healthcare system, which implies that India is in dire need of aid, in order to reduce cases, speed up vaccinations and live to see better, brighter days.
For these reasons, Meridianbet have opted to donate the sum of €2,000 to UNICEF in order to aid the country in fighting against the virus.
The spread of the second wave is larger and spreading more rapidly than the first in India, leaving the vulnerable in dire straits. UNICEF is sending critical lifesaving supplies, including oxygen concentrators, diagnostic tests and emergency equipment.
How can you donate to the UNICEF fund just like Meridianbet did?
If you are looking to donate, you can follow the link here, which will take you directly to UNICEF’s website, with further instructions.
Meridianbet truly believes that the pandemic cannot be fixed or healed by one individual or country alone. In the same vein, if a single country has minimal COVID-19 cases, this does not mean that the fight against the virus has been won. The company encourages you therefore, to donate what you can, so we can help those who cannot help themselves.
Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number: MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18 and conditions apply.