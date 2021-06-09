Grosvenor Casinos to reopen all 52 of its UK-based casinos
The move comes as UK lockdown restrictions began to ease in May
After more than four months of lockdown, Grosvenor Casinos has pledged to reopen all 52 of its UK-based casinos.
Jonathon Swaine, Managing Director at Grosvenor Casinos, said: “We’ve been counting down the days to reopening and every passing day has brought increased excitement. It has been a challenging time for all our team members, but we can finally look forward to reuniting again and getting back to doing what we love - creating a unique atmosphere for guests to have fun, play their favourite casino games and enjoy quality time together.”
The move comes as UK lockdown restrictions began to ease on Monday, May 17, to allow gathering, eating, and drinking indoors.
Social distancing regulations will still apply, with a reduced number of customers, and table service to limit face-to-face contact. There will be safety shields in place at tills and contactless payments will continue to be encouraged. Visitors will be registered on entry and provided with hand sanitiser, which will be freely available throughout the venues. Regular cleaning, including machines, tables, and chips will also be performed daily.
Jonathon Swaine added: “Our venues’ teams have been working hard to put in place robust health and safety measures, and when we reopen in line with government guidance, we will deliver a fun yet safe experience for all of our guests and team members to enjoy.”
Screens and electronic machines will also be made available to customers, effectively bridging the gap between playing at an online casino at home and being back in a land-based venue.
During lockdown, search terms for UK online casinos reached an all-time high in Google Trends. The closure of land-based casinos, coupled with increased time at home and a sharp decline in sporting events meant bettors increasingly sought out online gaming and gambling entertainment.
Grosvenor was better placed than most to capitalise on the increase in online casino activity, thanks to state-of-the-art facilities within Evolution’s Malta studio.
The studio comprises eight dedicated tables and first started taking bets in July 2016, as part of Grosvenor’s European expansion.
Lockdown may have increased the use of online casinos, but there’s nothing to suggest that.
With land-based casinos starting to reopen, players simply have greater choice in how and where they choose to play casino games. The industry continues to innovate to offer the most interactive remote experience possible but there is more to visiting a casino than just the games or live dealers. Many players will have missed both the social aspect and sense of occasion that only a land-based casino can deliver, and it is this that Grosvenor wants to recapture when its venues open.
Jonathon Swaine added: “We’re determined to combine the fun of a casino visit with the highest levels of safety. We’re confident our customers will love what they find when we reopen our doors.”
Grosvenor Casinos is the self-proclaimed UK’s number one live casino provider and is part of the Rank Group.