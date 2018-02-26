Live the dream and get paid to travel with Steiner
Yes you heard correctly, global leader in spa centres on cruises Steiner is actually willing to pay you to live out your dream
Few things on the planet are more enticing than working on a larger-than-life cruise ship and travelling the world, am I right?
If you yearn to get away from the claustrophobia of living on an island, Steiner’s opportunity is for you.
Here’s who they are and what they are looking for:
An innovative spa focused on the wellness and beauty of others, Steiner’s goal is to provide customers with inner peace and external beauty and of course, as a company that works hand in hand with retail outlets, resorts an cruise lines the world over, its work force represents a distinctive and array of multi-cultural and multi-national professionals who specialize in a range of beauty-related fields. Do you think you make the cut?
Working with brands such as Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruises and Walt Disney means that Steiner is after nothing but the very best.
They’re on the search for professionals to fill the roles of:
- Hairdressers
- Beauty therapists
- Massage therapists
- Personal trainers and
- Medi-Spa Doctors.
Operate in one of Steiner’s stunning spa centres aboard a luxury cruise ship as it makes its way around exotic and beautiful locations.
How and when can you apply?
Steiner’s next interview is to be held on the 23rd of March in Malta. If you think you fit the role, send over your resume to [email protected] or visit the website.: www.theonboardspa.com