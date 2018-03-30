YoMillions is offering something very egg-citing this weekend
Are you looking for the chance to play lotteries at discounted prices and also for a good cause?
Yobetit is not just your ordinary betting company. The Maltese company cares about local talent and has been sponsoring many sports clubs and events over the years. From Mtarfa Football Club to Phoenix Sports Club, bowling to badminton; the company is always eager to help and show their support. This Easter weekend isn’t any different. Yobetit is keeping the ball rolling by announcing their recent partnership with Phoenix Sports Club and celebrating by offering you some egg-ceedingly good Jackpots at reduced prices on YoMillions.
The Phoenix Sports Club 1st Division Male Handball Team, 1st Division Female Handball Team, 1st Division Women’s Volleyball Team, and the Children’s Nursery are the most recent beneficiaries of Yobetits’ sponsorship. This Easter, Yobetit is giving you the chance to play lotteries at discounted prices for a good cause.
The egg-stra special YoMillions promotion will include 3 major lottery draws over the weekend which means you don’t have to put all your eggs in one basket. You can play for the €58,000,000 Euromillions jackpot on Friday, €408,929,000 Mega Millions jackpot on Saturday and €40,730,000 Powerball jackpot on Sunday. Tickets will be on offer for €1.99 instead of €2.99 for the 3 days exclusively on YoMillions.
The Maltese CEO of Yobetit, Nikolai Livori believes that the Maltese community deserves to excel in as many different ways possible and wants to help make it happen. He explained;
“I value the importance of discovering aspirations, setting goals, and making them happen. That is why Yobetit will continue to sponsor many sports teams in Malta, such as Phoenix Sports Club.”
Sarolta Sebes who plays for Phoenix Sports Club’s 1st Division Female Handball Team gladly gave some insight on the relationship between Yobetit and Phoenix Sports Club, she said;
“With the help of Yobetit, we can train twice a week as we have enough funds to book the handball court(s) - as we train in 2 different sports centres. For the next season, we are getting a new kit with the Yobetit logo, which we look forward to wearing and winning in.”
The YoMillions Easter weekend promotion is offered in celebration of the partnership between Yobetit and Phoenix Sports Club. The betting company is giving you the chance to play your lucky numbers, support Phoenix Sports Club and be in with a chance to win millions - “Ghandhekk il-bajd?”
About Yobetit.com:
Yobetit.com is one of Malta’s favourite sportsbooks offering over 30 different sports and featuring thousands of events. From football to tennis, entertainment to politics, you name it, Yobetit has it. Yobetit.com has now launched YoMillions which offers a vast range of international lotteries with various jackpots, and it’s all so easy to play.