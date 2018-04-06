What kind of EuroMillions winner would you be?
If you got your hands on the jaw-dropping jackpot of €67,000,000, what kind of person are you most likely to be?
We all dream of becoming millionaires and lucky for you, EuroMillions can make that dream a reality. Have you ever given thought to just what kind of millionaire you would be? Well, stop right there, because we’ve got the answers for you.
1. The Saver
You consider yourself to be very level-headed and would be most likely to keep your day job. Just because you’re a millionaire, doesn’t mean you have to make any extravagant purchases. You’re much happier to just save for your children… and their children too.
2. The Traveler
What better way to celebrate winning the magnificent jackpot than booking a flight to Bali? We know, book two! Bali and the Maldives. You’re not too bothered with the fancy cars or bombastic houses, all you ever dreamt about was travelling the world. Well, now you can.
3. The Big Spender
You’ve always wanted to live like a rock-star. Indulge in what you perceive to be the greatest pleasures in life. The cars, the villas, the Olympic-sized pools, the glitz, the glam…
4. The Entrepreneur
Remember that “genius” idea you had for an app? Time to make it happen. You’re the kind of person who is willing to invest all your winnings into every business-related whim or desire.
Found your perfect match? Did you know your chance of winning the EuroMillions (and truly becoming either person 1, 2, 3 or 4) is no less than 1 in 13 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160! With these odds, it’s no wonder people from all over the world want to take part.
Here’s how you can too…
Create an account on Jackpot.com and have your friends or family do the same. Next, just select the EuroMillions lottery and bet on five numbers from 1-50, as well as two Lucky Stars between 1-12.
Have fun and good luck!