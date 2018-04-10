Bring some colour into your life this Spring at Colour Fest, Valletta Waterfront

Have you ever been to Valletta Waterfront’s Colour Fest? If not, you have no idea what you’ve been missing out on. Well, ladies and gentlemen, your weekend is sorted

10 April 2018, 12:00pm

For the fourth consecutive year, the historic waterfront will burst with colour and excitement as children and parents alike are invited to take part in countless free activities.

The weekend-long event, held between the 13 and 15 of April will include live music, giant outdoor games, various stalls, crafts, children’s animation, street entertainment and so much more.

Here’s a quick look at just some of the things going on…

Outdoor games

Tons of entertainment

Colourful cocktails

Wait… there’s more! Check out all these other activities!

Inspired by the iconic coloured doors of Valletta Waterfront, Colour Fest also includes a children’s art competition. Open to all public, private and church school goers, of grades ranging from kindergarten to Form 5, kids nation-wide will have the opportunity to show their artistic skills, to the theme of The Colourful Aspects of Maltese Culture and Traditions.

Will you be attending Colour Fest this year? We know we will be! For more information, visit the Valletta Waterfront website.

