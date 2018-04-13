You’ve won the EuroMillions jackpot – now what? Here are the facts and figures
Picture this - you’ve won the EuroMillions jackpot, which currently stands at €17,000,000. Will you be sharing it with your family? Buying 10 cars? Here’s what most would do…
Spend and splurge
It may come as no surprise that most jackpot winners’ first impulse is to go on a massive shopping spree. However, did you know that 70% of winners choose to buy brand new homes? Oh and a further 10% not only go out and buy a new vehicle… they buy no less than 10!
Keep it in the family
You’d think that most winners choose to give at least part of their winnings to family members, right? But just how much are we talking? Stats show that an incredible 83% tend to share their wealth with closest relatives. 66% goes to siblings, 51% to parents and 57% to their own offspring! All we know is that it pays to be related to lottery players (so now’s your chance).
Lift-off!
What percentage of lottery winners, would you say, relocate once they collect their winnings? According to the stats, a whopping 38% of winners relocate, almost immediately. 75% of these to a new home and 24% to a brand new country entirely.
Try your luck… again!
You may think that being declared winner of a jaw-dropping sum of money would be enough for you never to buy a lottery ticket again, right? Wrong! A bold 68% of winners continue to buy tickets every week, quietly confident that they’ll strike gold just one more time. We salute you and your determination comrades.
