The history of the EuroMillions… and why you should be playing with YoMillions this weekend

Would you believe it if we told you the EuroMillions started back in 1994? Crazy, right? Executives at the operator of France’s Loto came up with the idea of basing a lottery on the multi-state lotteries already active in the US. It wasn’t until almost a decade later that their dream would become a reality however.
On Friday the 13th, 2004, EuroMillions organisers had their debut draw, available only to players in France, the UK and Spain, with tons more countries following suit throughout the years.
Their first year? A HUGE success. Jaw-dropping jackpots were claimed one after the other but it wasn’t until July 2005 that the jackpot had reached €100,000,000! Just a note: a single ticket holder from Ireland won a €115,400,000 that same month!
The first SuperDraw? February 2007. These special draws add extra funds to the jackpot, regardless of where the jackpot stands.
By May 2011, EuroMillions saw its greatest change, as the number of lucky stars to choose from rose from 9 to 11, a rule intended to result in higher jackpots and even more rollovers. In the same year, a second weekly draw was also introduced. Players had an extra chance to get their hands on winnings and the jackpots grew at double the speed!
History was also made in 2011, when Colin and Christine Weir walked away with a massive €185,000,000 cheque, after matching all five main lottery balls and the two lucky stars for the record!
You’ve heard of the Bayfords, right? They won £148,600,000 in 2012. You would think they beat the record but due to exchange rates at the time, it turns out that won just a little bit less.
Either way, the record was beaten by a Spanish ticket holder, who walked away with €190,000,000, after the jackpot rolled over to reach its cap, following a Superdraw on the 15 September.
