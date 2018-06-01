Malta joins World Milk Day celebrations
World Milk Day celebrates the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition
On the occasion of World Milk Day, which is celebrated every year on the 1 June, several companies around the world participated in a celebration to raise awareness on the importance of consuming fresh milk and its nutritional benefits.
Last year, over 80 countries celebrated World Milk Day, where thousands of people, dairy farmers, cooperatives, national dairy associations, schools and nutrition groups gathered to organise activities for this occasion.
This day celebrates the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.
This year, Malta Dairy Products Ltd., producers of Benna fresh milk and milk products, joined the global celebrations by organising an event at the President’s Kitchen Garden. The event was hosted by Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta. A number of well known Maltese personalities, who are endorsing Benna’s I drink Fresh! campaign, were also present for this event.
In preparation for this occasion, Malta Dairy Products Ltd. organised an Art Competition for all primary school students around Malta and Gozo. The competition was based on a submission of an artwork based on the title “I drink Fresh Maltese Milk because...?”.
The winners were awarded the prizes by President Coleiro Preca herself, and a number of fun activities for the students followed by Fonzu l-Fenek.