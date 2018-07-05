GSD Marketing Ltd enhances its beer portfolio with Leffe and Hoegaarden
For centuries, the experience of sharing a beer has brought people and cultures together. Even in our hyper-connected, always-on the go world, this simple act is as meaningful today as it was generations ago. GSD Marketing Ltd is committed to driving growth within the beer sector that leads to better living for our customers through brands and experiences that bring people together.
Historical sources tell us that the first wheat beer was incredibly sour. That is until the Hoegaarden monks started experimenting with orange peel and coriander from the colony Curacao: a divine discovery that led to the world famous Hoegaarden recipe.
Hoegaarden wheat beer has a distinctive taste that comes from a unique Belgian brewing tradition. Its fruity character is interlaced with subtle aromatic spices, hints of clove, coriander and gently refreshing citrus notes. Combining vanilla nuances with a crisp and bright hint of acidity gives this beer the perfect balance and supreme drinkability.
Leffe, a brewing tradition since 1240 and still brewed to the same recipe to this day. Founded in 1152, Notre-Dame de Leffe was an abbey of Premonstratensian canons. Pilgrims were always welcome at Leffe and in 1240 the canons decided to build a brewery for the preparation of a healthy, invigorating beverage.
Age-old expertise and the combination of malt, water, hops and yeast lend Leffe Blonde its unique flavour and star-bright golden colour. Hints of vanilla and clove throughout this beer give a softly spiced smooth flavour, which is best expressed in the specially designed Leffe chalice.
Leffe Brune has a soft, mahogany with brown colour with the perfect balance between subtle bitterness and a sweet caramel flavour, combined with hints of coffee and cocoa that provide this beer with a deep complexity. The smooth, creamy head, the roasted aromas and the spiced flavour seem to have the ability to make time stand still.
Hoegaarden, Leffe Blonde and Leffe Brune will be available both in on trade and off trade channels in 33cl glass bottles, 75cl glass bottles and also on draught.
Through our brands and our investment in communities, we will bring more people together, making our company an integral part of our consumers’ lives.