Marsovin launch third edition of Valletta 2018 wine
The third edition of the Valletta 2018 commemorative wine has been released on the market over the past week. This final edition has been launched six months after Malta has been crowned Capital of culture for Europe in 2018 and following a vast number of events organized by the Valletta 2018 Foundation to celebrate this title.
The creation of this wine collection followed suit after the Foundation partnered up with Marsovin to produce a series of three wine private labels to commemorate the historic title of Valletta as European Capital of Culture. This initiative also paved the way to a strategic partnership between these two entities which would see Marsovin and its wines as the official winery supporting this important event.
All three wines fall under the category ‘La Valette Premium Selection’ whereby Marsovin’s winemaking team have selected only the very best hand-picked DOK-quality grapes from the winery’s own estates to produce these special edition wines. Ageing of over 18 months in oak barriques provides the wine with a sustained ageing potential with the 3rd Edition being made from a premium blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. This collection provides the Maltese public with a series of limited edition wines which they can collect as a token of this historic event.
The label design is inspired by two elements ever present in our Capital, the typical Maltese balcony and the stone carvings which adorn the walls of St John’s Co-Cathedral.
The wine is available for sale in all leading outlets and from the Marsovin Cellars. For more info kindly contact: 23662401 / 23662445 or email [email protected].