Wizard of Oz to be presented by Johane Casabene Dance Conservatoire
The Johane Casabene Dance Conservatoire will present its next production, Wizard of Oz, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on 9 July, 8pm.
Johane Casabene and the JCDC Teaching Faculty have revisited this well-loved classic and created a whirlwind production based on the original story of Dorothy, the farm girl from Kansas. This colourful dance spectacle has been choreographed with the whole family in mind (minimum age is four years old).
From the dry plains of Kansas, the audience is magically transported beyond the rainbow to Munchkin Land, down the iconic yellow brick road to Emerald City and back. On the way, Dorothy meets some colourful characters, who join her on her journey. Together, they overcome all the obstacles that are thrown at them and of course, good triumphs over evil! After all the suspense and magic, we are reminded about the fundamental importance of friendship, courage and perseverance in all that we do.
The Mediterranean Conference Centre Online Booking is now open. The MCC Booking Office will be open on 7 July from 10am until 1pm and on 9 July from 10am until 1pm and from 5pm until 7pm).