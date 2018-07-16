Jackpot.com launch their very own lottery, with a €100,000 draw every single day
Jackpot.com have already brought the biggest lottos to the island...what's next? Their very own Jackpot Lotto, of course!
Jackpot.com has brought the world’s biggest lottos to Malta and made them accessible to all, including EuroMillions, Powerball, SuperEnalotto and much more. Now they are continuing to revolutionise the industry with their very own, exclusive draw, Jackpot Lotto!
Jackpot Lotto costs only €0.50 per line and has a fixed jackpot of €100,000. If you like your lottos fast and furious, then you’re in luck, because the draws take place every single day! Match all six numbers plus the Jackpot Ball to take home the €100,000 top prize, match the Jackpot Ball only and you’ll win a free bet on a future draw.
Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible betting and to give you peace of mind. And, should you need help along the way, their knowledgeable customer experience team are always happy to help.
Picking your numbers is a breeze. Simply create an account at Jackpot.com, then select the Jackpot Lotto and choose six main numbers between 1-50 plus a Jackpot Ball number from 1-5. After you place your bet, cross your fingers and wait for the draw, which takes place every night at 9.10pm!
Check out Jackpot.com for your chance to win the biggest jackpots from Malta, and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest draw results, exciting news and exclusive deals throughout the year.
Have fun and good luck!