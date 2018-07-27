Yobetit Lotto - the best way to buy a lottery ticket!
How to get your chance at winning the €47,000,000 Euromillions from Malta
The online Yobetit Lotto page, formerly ‘YoMillions’ has undergone a makeover, and it’s now looking better than ever!
You can find 15 of the biggest international jackpots on the new Yobetit lotto homepage including Mega Millions, Powerball, Cash4Life, and today’s recommended lottery - EuroMillions!
The jackpots keep climbing their way higher into the millions, and this week the EuroMillions is a whopping €47,000,000!
We’re here to tell you buying a ticket has never been easier, and it’s all made possible by Yobetit.
Do you want to know how you can turn €2.99 into €47 million? Well, you’re in luck! We’re here to share with you how simple it really is…
All you need to do is go to Yobetit.com in your preferred browser and open an account.
Once you have registered with Yobetit, login to your account, select the Lotto page - and you will find all the biggest international jackpots before you. To buy your lottery ticket, simply click on the icon and your virtual ticket will appear before you.
Choose the numbers you think will win the jackpot this week, or generate a random selection by choosing ‘Quick Pick’, and secure your numbers by purchasing the ticket!
If you have chosen the EuroMillions today, you won’t have to wait long to find out if your numbers have won the €47 million jackpot!
If you want a better chance at winning, and at a reduced price, sign up for a Yobetit Lotto Subscription to ensure you don’t miss your chance at winning your preferred jackpots!
Do you want to take that holiday you’ve been dreaming of? Or buy that car you have had your eye on recently?
Head to Yobetit Lotto to get your chance today!