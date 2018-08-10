Yobetit launches the YoMillions ultimate giveaways in Malta!
End your summer the right way, get lucky with YoMillions’ Ultimate Giveaways
If you don’t know by now, YoMillions.com is where everyone in Malta loves to buy their lottery tickets from. It’s so easy and simple to play the biggest and best international lotteries on the online lotto shop offered by Yobetit, that you’ll definitely want to hear more about their giveaways!
YoMillions is launching a series of giveaways offering you the opportunity to win jackpots and win prizes right here in Malta, and it all starts now…
First up on the list of YoMillions prizes is a relaxing weekend break at the luxury 5 star Kempinksi hotel in Gozo. All you need to do is snap a selfie with the YoMillions bus or in front of the Yobetit office and you could be on your way to kicking back and enjoying some time away from 28th-30th September.
How can you claim your weekend break in Gozo?
- Like the YoMillions Facebook page and send your YoMillions bus or office selfie to be included in the ‘YoMillions’ Ultimate Giveaway’ album
- Buy a lottery ticket on YoMillions for as low as €0.99
- Get your friends, family and co-workers to like the tagged photo. The photo with the most likes will win!
The winner for the first ultimate giveaway will be announced on 10th September. So, get photo-ready, because if there was ever a time to flash those pearly whites of yours, it’s now!
Snap away and get playing, your €0.99 could win you millions and more!