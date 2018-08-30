The EuroMillions Superdraw is coming to Malta
If you thought that the famous EuroMillions Superdraw was only available in Europe, we’ve got news for you!
The world-famous lottery event - the EuroMillions Superdraw is now open to Maltese players and the early sale is already open on theLotter.com.
In 3 weeks, one of the largest global jackpots will be drawn, offering players all over the world a try at an enormous €130 million prize. With 9 participating countries and millions of people buying tickets, now is the time to take your chance.
A Huge Jackpot Awaits
History could be made on Friday, the 21st of September if no winner comes forward, because the jackpot will automatically rollover until it reaches a cap of €190 million. It will remain at this amount for the next 4 draws. If by then, no player has successfully matched all of the numbers, then the jackpot will be split between the winners of the next prize tier.
Since the EuroMillions lottery was launched in 2004, the €190 million cash prize has been won just 3 times in 2012, 2014, and 2017. Could you be the 4th?
How to Play
Players select 5 numbers from a 1-50 range, plus 2 additional numbers known as “Lucky Stars”, from a 1-12 range. With so many possible combinations of numbers, the opportunities are endless.
While some lottery lovers enjoy selecting the same numbers each time they play by sticking to their favourites, others like to use automatic, computer-generated numbers through the ‘Quick Pick’ feature.
The EuroMillions game includes a total of 13 prize divisions. Of course, the biggest prize is the huge jackpot, but the other 12 prizes aren’t too bad, either! Exact amounts of these secondary prizes are based on total ticket sales, but they tend to be between a few thousand up to half a million Euros.
A Global Reach
Anyone can play the EuroMillions Superdraw. This lottery event isn’t limited to citizens of specific countries; it’s open to anyone, anywhere. That means that players from Malta can join in and take their shot at a life-changing jackpot.
Go ahead and buy your official EuroMillions Superdraw tickets now at theLotter. Who knows? You could be the next history-making jackpot winner!