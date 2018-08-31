UEFA Nations league predictions, tips and best bets
All you need to know about the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League and Malta’s chance of qualifying, courtesy of Yobetit
The 2018-19 UEFA Nations League starts on 6th September, so we are just days away from the start of a tournament which will see Malta compete amongst 54 other UEFA national teams.
The concept of the UEFA Nations League is to see all teams divided into a series of groups based upon their ranking formulated using recent results. The teams will then be promoted and relegated to other groups according to their results within the group.
Malta is currently in League D - which features four separate groups of four teams, each with games being played on a home and away basis on six match days. Malta’s first home match in this new competition will be against Azerbaijan on Monday, 10th September.
The group stages will kick off first on 6th September and continue on till 20th November 2018. The rest of the tournament will resume next year in June, with the final match to be held on 9th June 2019.
So, what chance does Malta have to qualify?
1. Malta must-win Group 3
Malta was handed a tough draw as they were placed in Group 3 alongside Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo.
Faroe Islands vs Malta
Malta’s coach Farrugia will be leading his first competitive game when Malta kicks off their Nations League run on 7th September against Faroe Islands. The Faroe Islands have an unbeaten streak on home ground since June 2017, and Malta’s previous encounters with the Faroe Islands left them defeated 3 out of the 4 times. However, neither of the teams have ever reached a major final, so it is a bet worth taking if you are confident Malta will show up prepared and ready to win on match day. If Malta are successful they will be promoted to league C.
2. Malta must win the playoffs
If Malta qualifies to the playoffs they would face the winners of group 1, 2 and 4. If Malta does not win Group 3 - there will still be a slim chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Rules state if the winner has already qualified for UEFA EURO 2020 through the qualification stage, the next best-ranked team in the League will take its place in the playoffs. But realistically and most probably, teams in League D won’t obtain a qualification in the qualifying stage for UEFA EURO 2020.
Matches you won’t want to miss
6th September 20:45 Germany vs France
The World Champions take on Germany. Their last meeting was a 2-2 draw in November 2017. Meanwhile, Germany has won Euro three times, and France took home two wins. Germany are the more likely contenders to come out on top this year.
7th September 20:45 Faroe Islands vs Malta
Most of Malta will be watching the national team compete in a league that provides them to compete professionally, and actually have a chance to qualify!
8th September 20:45 England vs Spain
The inaugural UEFA Nations League competition kicks off for the Three Lions on September 8 when they play Spain at Wembley. Gareth Southgate led a young England team to their greatest World Cup run in 28 years this summer and has similarly taken a youthful leap of faith choosing his squad for the UEFA Nations League. Will it prove to be successful?
Bet of the day
UEFA Nations League Winner
Spain are the favourite to win, with Germany second and France in third. Italy and England are also in the top 6. Spain will be heading into the tournament off the back of a poor World Cup, but the UEFA Nations League is an opportunity for Spain to prove what they're worth. Spain are in League A, Group 4 with England and Croatia.
*Odds are subject to change. The odds shown are as displayed on Yobetit at time of publication