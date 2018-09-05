2,000 free Revolut cards to give away with MaltaToday
To celebrate this new partnership, we have been given 2,000 free Revolut cards to give away. Here's how you can get your hands on one...
Revolut was launched in July 2015 with a punchy mission: to turn the financial banking sector on its head. With Revolut, users can set up an app-based current account in 60 seconds, spend abroad in over 150 currencies with no fees, hold and exchange 25 currencies in-app and send free domestic and international money transfers with the real exchange rate.
Since July 2015, London-based Revolut has signed up over 2.5 million customers across Europe and processed more than 150 million transactions with a total volume transaction of over $22 billion to date. Revolut has raised a total of $336,000,000 from some of the most notable investors including Index Ventures, Balderton Capital, Ribbit Capital and DST Global.
To celebrate Maltoday’s media partnership with Revolut we have been given 2,000 Free Revolut Cards to give away. To take advantage of this offer simply follow the instructions below :
1. Follow this link https://goo.gl/jYm213
2. Insert your mobile number
3. Follow text message URL to download Revolut on the Google Play or Apple App Stores via the link
4. Open an account (takes 30 seconds)
5. Top up €10 which you will use the first time you use your card.
6. Select and order Free Card [Standard Delivery]
7. Verify your identity (Tap more -> Profile -> Verify identity)
8. Your Revolut card will be sent to your door!
We would like to thank Revolut’s Country Ambassador here in Malta Mr. Philip Maurice Mifsud as well as Mr. Dimitris Litsikakis, Revolut’s Country Manager for Malta, Cyprus & Greece for this opportunity and look forward to sharing more announcements and updates to the growing Revolut community.
The official Malta Launch party, also known as #RevRally, will take place on October 3rd after the Delta Summit where Mr. Litsikakis will be speaking for the first time in Malta. More details about venue too follow.