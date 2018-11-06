The IRF bringing cultures together with good radio
MaltaToday went on site at the International Radio Festival, Fort St. Elmo, where several gathered for the ninth edition
Last week, in the historic Fort St.Elmo broadcasters and radio network from all around the globe including many locals, gathered for the 9 edition of Swiss born, ‘International Radio Festival.’
MaltaToday went on site and spoke to a number of presenters who last week broadcasting live from the IRF. Paola De Angelis broadcaster for Radio 3 Italy said that the festival managed to bring together the radio niche. ‘Obviously, it’s always great to meet new people from the same industry, while also some big names in Radio, said De Angelis.
In her own opinion, the week long festival ‘provided a good framework to exchange ideas and learn not just about radio in general but also lessons that highlighted key differences between different operations.
Basel based, Hanna Girare who works as a presenter for Radio X had a similar opinion. “It was just amazing to meet so many different people from different cultures all working in the same industry which we hold at heart. It was also interesting to notice key differences between international radio networks, for instance I was really in awe by Radio Jamal, dancing whilst broadcasting,” added Girare.
speaking on behalf of Radio Immaginaria's a European wide young radio network for teens aged 11-17 Ludovica Azzali said that, “it was just amazing to be able to attend this years edition. We had the opportunity to meet actual legends of the radio industry and many open minded individuals which proved to be an important learning experience.
The IRF is the only radio/ audio festival and conference of its kind where the focus is on showcasing and debating the business and curation of music radio/audio entertainment programming, all about those behind the microphone and their producers, generating content for their listeners.