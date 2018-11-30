Experience the joy of Christmas at Valletta Waterfront
The well-loved and well-known historic Valletta Waterfront, which is located in the stunning Grand Harbour, is bringing you the joy of Christmas this festive season
Coming to life on 1 December all the way up to Christmas Day and beyond, Valletta Waterfront will be launching its Christmas Village extravaganza, complete with décor, music, activities, food and more. The small chapel of the Flight to Egypt by the Holy Family will host a Christmas Eve Vigil service on 24 December beginning at 8pm.
The centre of the promenade will feature a magnificent Christmas tree (measuring over 35 feet tall!) and adjacent you will find Santa’s House and his magical snow garden.
Free activities will be taking place underneath the tree, as well as all along the promenade, including a traditional Maltese crib, children choirs, Christmas bands, Pipes and Drums groups and much, much more. Santa will be in his workshop, alongside his little helpers, ready for those photo opportunities!
Throughout the rest of the year, on weekends and public holidays, free children’s entertainment will be taking place. Your children (as well as you) can enjoy activities such as face painting, balloon modelling, various games, colouring-ins and crafts, as well as meet and greets with their all-time favourite characters, bouncy castles and puppet shows.
Bonus interactive season specials are planned such as Festoon Fun, A Bauble Mishap, Snowball Races, Stack ‘em! and more.
What’s more, if you would like to post a letter to Santa, you can do so at the designated letterbox next to the Christmas tree, from today up until 20 December. A response is only guaranteed if a return postal address is provided.
Along the Valletta Waterfront promenade, the 12 catering outlets provide a variety of exquisite dining experiences for any and all events or parties, ranging from a quick post-work drink to an elaborate sit-down meal. Not only is Valletta Waterfront the perfect venue, but also features a wide variety of menu options, which can be easily tailored to your preferences and budget. The shops that run along the promenade are also perfect for unique gifts, from jewellery to local glass and handmade ceramics, and more.
Children’s school holidays are catered for too as free activities are available from 26 December through to 28 December, between 12:30pm and 4:30pm.
Why not welcome the New Year 2019 in style, too? Entertainment for the old, the young, and everyone in between will be taking place throughout the night of 31 December, featuring live bands and roaming, free children’s animation.
At the stroke of midnight, an aerial fireworks display will be taking place, coupled with an explosion of colour and confetti on the promenade, overlooking the beautiful historic port and fortifications. A DJ will take over the decks with various classics and well-loved popular tracks till the early hours of the beginning of 2019.
Worried it might be a little chilly? With inside seating and heated outside areas for those colder days, you and your family can partake in all the Christmas cheer and celebrations, in comfort too!
www.vallettawaterfront.com/christmas