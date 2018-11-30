Give Santa a break as you win the biggest lottery jackpots from Malta
Play for the world’s biggest jackpots from Malta, and you might not need a visit from Santa when you receive the biggest Christmas present of them all - a huge lottery win!
Powerball, Mega Millions, EuroMillions, Mega Sena – when it comes to all the big lottery draws, it feels like everyone else gets to have all the fun.
Not anymore! Revolutionary lottery betting site Jackpot.com, is bringing all the biggest worldwide lotteries to Malta, and there’s no catch! From the US Powerball to the Irish Lotto, Jackpot.com has it all, plus they also offer instant win scratch cards and all your slot game favourites.
Jackpot.com is fully regulated by the MGA and UK Gambling Authority, so you’ve got that all-important peace of mind. There is also a friendly and knowledgeable Customer Experience Team on hand at all times, who are happy to answer any questions you may have.
Entering the draws couldn’t be any easier. Here’s how it’s done:
- Register with Jackpot.com
- Choose your lottery
- Select your lucky numbers
- Cross your fingers for the draw!
How exactly does lottery betting work?
Jackpot.com’s lottery betting platform bypasses the requirement to live in participating countries by offering bets on the jackpots. Simply put, you bet on which numbers you think will win, and if you get a match, the jackpot is yours. No ticket is required, and no commissions are charged, so any prizes won will be credited to you in Malta exactly as they would be if you had won with a physical ticket in the host country.
Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best, and this new approach to participating in lottery draws is blowing our minds. After decades of watching the world’s biggest winners forlornly from a distance, now Malta can join in on the action!
Malta hasn’t had a winner since August, when Maria from St. Julians won €97,000 with her Jackpot.com EuroMillions subscription. We think it’s about time we had another winner, so register with Jackpot.com today and give Santa a little bit of me time.