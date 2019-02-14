LeoVegas wins two prestigious awards in London
LeoVegas is awarded Online Casino of the Year as well as Mobile Casino of the Year, on the same night!
On Monday 4 Feburary, LeoVegas won 'Online Casino of the Year' and 'Mobile Operator of the Year', at the Global Gaming Awards and the International Gaming Awards respectively. Both of these events took place on Monday evening in London, coinciding with the beginning of ICE.
The Global Gaming Awards celebrates the achievements, as well as the innovations of companies from all areas within the igaming industry. LeoVegas was chosen above 9 other nominees by a panel of industry experts, which have been chosen to judge the shortlist.
Taking place a few hours later was The International Gaming Awards, another prestigious event that highlights and rewards companies from all tiers of the industry, based on a multitude of different categories.
Speaking about the two awards, Group CEO at LeoVegas Gustaf Hagman, commented:
It's an honour to accept two awards related to our casino product and mobile offering in one evening. These distinguished titles really reflect the hard work and effort that everyone put in during the last year. Here's to another year of Leading the Way to the Mobile Future
The 'Online Casino of the Year' regonises the continual efforts that LeoVegas has invested into, strengthening its brand portfolio. The title also commends the casino's efforts towards implementing responsible gaming strategies, amongst many other things.
The title of 'Mobile Casino of the Year', on the other hand, celebrates the continual updates to the LeoVegas mobile website and app, particularly updates to the sportsbook and other improvements that have enhanced functionality, ease of use and accessibility.
