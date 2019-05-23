Malta’s got a new lottery: Luzzu Lotto’s €2,000,000 catch is on the loose!
The new addition to Maltese lotteries is on the lookout for its first local winner. Could that be you?
Introducing Luzzu Lotto, a twice-weekly draw that’s worth a splashing €2,000,000, and it only costs €1.50 per line. This new addition to Maltese lotteries is on the lookout for its first local winner, and we’re beyond excited to see who takes this big win home!
Luzzu Lotto is inspired by the traditional Maltese fishing boat often with the lucky eye of Osiris painted on its front to protect fishermen from stormy seas and grant them a successful catch. Choose your numbers today and you could have your own sweet catch!
The draws for this sunny lottery take place every Monday and Thursday at 8pm and can be played at Jackpot.com, a popular online lottery betting platform. As the saying goes, there are plenty of fish in the sea, and the €2 million catch is not the only prize that could be won! You can also win your money back, as well as a free bet with our fantastic Free Bet Bonus, which you have a 1 in 5 chance of winning.
Here’s how you can take part:
- Head to Jackpot.com and select ‘Luzzu Lotto’ from the list of available lotteries.
- Choose six numbers between 1 and 50 and one Joker Ball number between 1 and 5.
- Check-out and cross your fingers for a win!
Luzzu Lotto is Jackpot.com’s labour of love, and at only €1.50 per line this Maltese treasure could brighten up anyone’s day with its shiny €2 million jackpot. So, are you ready to land the catch of your life?
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA, License No. MGA/B2C/362/2016. Please play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be 18+.