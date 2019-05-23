Election bets? There’s 1,000:1 odds on Lowell marrying ‘ex-gay’ singer Matthew Grech
Ok, let’s go crazy...
Want to be a millionaire?
If a crazy punt is your game of choice, what crazier bet could there be on Nazi apologist Norman Lowell marrying ‘ex-gay’ activist Matthew Grech… at odds of 1,000 to 1.
On Thursday morning, Grech, a former X Factor Malta contestant, claimed on Facebook that voting Labour in this year’s European Parliament elections would “grieve Jesus Christ”.
He also said that he would vote for the far right: “God has raised Ivan Grech Mintoff, Rebecca Dalli Gonzi, [and Patriots’ candidates] Henry Battistino and Simon [Borg], Maltese politicians who carry the fear of God in their daily lives and have been actively fighting the corrupt system.”
Is it any crazier than Lowell’s recent Hitler-fest on F Living channel, where he praised Adolf Hitler and given a free hand to say what he wanted, unchallenged?
Maltese iGaming company Yobetit has responded with odds on whether Lowell will marry Matthew Grech before July 2019: 1,000 to 1 that the unlikely couple tie the knot before July 2019.
But these are not the only odds on Maltese politics on offer. Yobetit has odds on whether Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola or Labour MEP Miriam Dalli will be the first to get elected as MEP this year. At 1.45, Dalli is more likely to get to pole position before Metsola (2.05).
And what about seats? Labour is slated to get a fourth seat this year with Yobetit giving odds of 1.2 to 1, while odds for a three-seat ‘draw’ are at 4.5.
