Revolutionising Malta’s restaurant booking
Taaable is an online restaurant booking platform like you’ve never seen before…
What’s it all about? To book a table at your favourite restaurant in a matter of seconds. The main aim is of empowering customers and letting you book, in the fastest and most hassle-free of ways.
With 24-hour availability, even when doors are closed, you can access the site from any device, anywhere, and book a table for that Sunday family lunch you’ve been looking forward to.
Taaable allows you to browse through several eateries, categorised by price range, location or cuisine you can flick through diner reviews and even decide what you’ll be having for your main course, all in one place.
Also on display are any dining deals, offered by your favourite restaurants which include discounts on your food bills.
Taaable is a one-stop shop, and with just a couple of clicks, you’ll receive real-time confirmation. On the other hand, in case someone in your family retorts that they’d like a different restaurant, it’s not a problem, the service offers free cancellation.
Subscribing to Taaable also provides countless benefits to the restaurant owners themselves.
They get extra exposure, in the form social media, newsletters as well as a direct and fresh feed of customers.
Moreover, with regards to pricing, the novel and state of the art booking platform is completely free for users.
For restaurants, Taaable makes use of a flat rate fee per cover, of €1 for lunch and €2 for dinner, charging no commission whatsoever.
Whether you are a foodie or a restaurant owner eager to boost their business, it’s about time to jump on the Taaable bandwagon.
Founded by the same people that brought you Liberatum Solutions. ANCHOVY. and Deal Today, Taaable was launched in January of this year and has already taken the island by a storm.