Malta is ready for the €130,000,000 EuroMillions Superdraw!
Superdraws aren’t an everyday thing, but whenever one comes around it creates so much excitement no one wants to miss out
The EuroMillions Superdraw is back, and this time it carries a mind-blowing jackpot of €130 Million! The winning numbers will be drawn on Friday June 7, and Jackpot.com has made it possible to get your hands on this super jackpot from Malta.
To pick your numbers, simply head over to Jackpot.com and click on the EuroMillions lottery. Then select 5 numbers between 1-50 and two Lucky Stars from 1-12. Complete as many entries as you like then checkout, and all that’s left for you to do is sit back and wait for the results.
How Does It Work?
You may be wondering, how can someone from Malta bet on a lottery that is not available in our country? Well, it’s very easy!
Instead of buying a physical ticket, which is restricted to residents of participating countries, Jackpot.com offers players the opportunity to bet on the outcome of the lottery instead, with the same jackpot paid out if you win.
Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible gambling and to give you that all-important peace of mind, so you know you’re in good hands. There is also a friendly Customer Experience Team available to help you with any questions you may have.
All Your Favourites In One Place
And it’s not only the EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot that is available to bet on from Malta online. From the US Powerball to the Irish Lotto, Jackpot.com deliver the biggest lottery jackpots to Malta from all over the world.
Right now, it’s the EuroMillions Superdraw that has caught all the attention with its mouth-watering €130 Million jackpot. And this time around, it could be you who takes it down! Are you ready to give it a shot?
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA, License No. MGA/B2C/362/2016. Please play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be 18+.