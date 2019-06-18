SuperEnalotto hits €171,200,000! Win the highest jackpot in the world from Malta
Did you know that you can take part in SuperEnalotto history when you bet on this eye-watering jackpot from Malta?
Being just a short skip across the med from Malta, there are a few things we have adopted from Italy that we love: 80s and 90s kids, would we even have survived without Italian TV? From the food to the language, we like to dabble in our neighbour’s cultural highlights when the opportunity arises – and now we’ve got one more to add to the list!
The SuperEnalotto is Italy’s biggest lottery which, in the past, has only been available to residents of Italy, meaning that we’ve had to miss out on some eye-watering cash prizes over the years. Now, thanks to revolutionary betting platform, Jackpot.com, the crazy SuperEnalotto jackpots are now available to win from Malta, and there hasn’t been a better time to take part.
The SuperEnalotto is on the cusp of making history with the current €171 million jackpot being the biggest in the world at this moment, and the second highest SuperEnalotto jackpot since the lottery began back in 1997. It is crying out for a winner, and we’re hoping the next one will be in Malta.
How Do I Bet on the SuperEnalotto?
The draws take place 3 times a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 8pm – and getting your lucky numbers on couldn’t be easier. Here’s how it’s done:
- Head to Jackpot.com and select SuperEnalotto from the list of international lotteries.
- Choose 6 numbers between 1 and 90, you can add as many entries as you like.
- Hit the check-out button, complete the transaction, then sit back and wait for the results!
How Does Lottery Betting Work?
Jackpot.com’s lottery betting platform bypasses the requirement to live in participating countries by offering bets on the jackpots. Simply put, you bet on which numbers you think will win, and if you get a match, the jackpot is yours. No ticket is required and no commissions are charged, so any prizes won will be credited to you here in Malta exactly as they would be if you had won with a physical ticket in Italy.
Jackpot.com is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to ensure responsible betting and to give you peace of mind. And, should you need help along the way, their knowledgeable customer experience team are always happy to help.
So now that you know the SuperEnalotto secret, will you be the one to tame the €171 million Italian stallion? There’s only one way to find out! Head to Jackpot.com and make your lucky numbers count today.
Good Luck!
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA, License No. MGA/B2C/362/2016. Please play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be 18+.