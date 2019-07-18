Here is how you can try your luck at the €108 million Euromillions Jackpot
The EuroMillions is back with a mind-blowing jackpot! But you may be wondering, how can someone from Malta bet on this lottery that is not available in our country?
When it comes to all the big lottery draws, it feels like everyone else gets to have all the fun. But not anymore! Thanks to Jackpot.com, you can now bet on all the biggest jackpots online, like the upcoming €108 million EuroMillions draw. If you pick the winning numbers you will scoop up the top prize as if you had bought a physical ticket. Revolutionary online betting platforms like Jackpot.com gives anyone with a computer or mobile device access to a global market of lottery games.
Back in August 2018, Malta’s own Maria from St. Julian’s won €97,000 with her Jackpot.com EuroMillions subscription, but she wasn’t the only one who scooped a EuroMillions lottery win. Valentin from London won a staggering sum of €248,000, and Sililat from Laos hit a hefty $50,000 thanks to Jackpot.com. Malta has been holding its breath for another winner, and it’s about time another player is crowned champion. With this Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot sitting at such an incredible sum, could you be the one to bring home a winner again?
Here’s how to enter the EuroMillions:
- Sign up at Jackpot.com and choose the EuroMillions lottery
- Pick five numbers from 1-50 and two Lucky Stars from 1-12
- Submit your numbers and cross your fingers for a winning result
The world’s biggest lotteries available to play from Malta
Instead of buying a physical ticket, which is restricted to residents of participating countries, Jackpot.com offers players the opportunity to bet on the outcome of the world’s biggest lotteries from outside the host country.
And it’s not only the EuroMillions that could make you a winner. From Italy’s highest ever €190 million SuperEnalotto, to the eye-popping €137 million Mega Millions from the US, Jackpot.com delivers the biggest lotteries to Malta from across the world.
Now nothing can stand between you and what could be an incredible jackpot. Anyone can be a winner with Jackpot.com, no matter where you are in the world. So take a chance, and you could be the next Maltese to win the €108 million EuroMillions jackpot.
Good luck!
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.