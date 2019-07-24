Kullħadd abbord! Malta’s Luzzu Lotto is back with a €5,000,000 catch
Jackpot.com’s Malta-inspired lottery Luzzu Lotto is boosting its usual €2 million jackpot to €5 million this Thursday!
Luzzu Lotto is taking its jackpot to the next level with a Superdraw of €5 million! These jackpot-boosts happen twice a month, and are a nice spice-up from the usual draws which take place every Monday and Thursday. So grab this opportunity to try your luck on this special night!
Exclusive only to Jackpot.com, this unique addition to Maltese lotteries is still on the look-out for its first local winner, and we’re hoping the lucky champion is revealed this Thursday!
Here’s how you can take part in this fantastic draw in just a few clicks:
- Head to Jackpot.com and select ‘Luzzu Lotto’ from the list of available lotteries.
- Choose six numbers between 1 and 50 and one Joker Ball number between 1 and 5.
- Check-out and cross your fingers for a win!
The Luzzu Lotto draw consist of 6 main numbers and 1 Joker Ball. Match all 7 and you’ve just won yourself €5 million! Missed out on the top prize? Don’t worry, there’s still a chance to win. Match 2 numbers and you’ll get your money back, or match the Joker Ball to get a free bet and another chance at the jackpot. That’s a 1 in 5 chance of winning!
This summer could be your most memorable one yet! At only €1.50 per line this Maltese treasure could brighten up anyone’s day with this shiny €5 million jackpot.
So, are you ready to land the catch of your life?
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA, License No. MGA/B2C/362/2016. Please play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be 18+.