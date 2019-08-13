Wild nights goes live at BitcoinCasino.io
Bitcoin Casino is in the midst of ramping up its selection of casino games
Thanks to Microgaming and their Quickfire platform, Ainsworth’s newest release is now available to play at the casino. Known as Wild Nights slot, the slot offers fixed non-progressive jackpot prizes, a Crazy Feature which can dole out those prizes (and other goodies), as well as quirky but fun gameplay.
Microgaming’s Latest Effort
From the off, players will note that Wild Nights isn’t like other Microgaming slots. The reason for that it is because it isn’t. Instead, this release has been produced by land-based gaming kings, Ainsworth. Microgaming is responsible for the distribution of the game, though. The slot itself has a few things to offer players who like bizarre and barmy features.
Inside the New Slot
To begin with, the most recent game distributed by Microgaming isn’t the cheapest title around. It has been developed with jackpot slot players in mind, so the 1.25 minimum stake is to be expected. Flush players can wager up to 25.00 a turn on the 5-reel, 25-line game. Prizes can top 10,000 coins, making it a rich slot for players with cash to splash.
Wild Special Features
Wild symbols appear as the game’s title logo, and they can replace all bar the scatter, appearing on all bar the first reel. Scatters will trigger 10, 15 or 25 free games when 3, 4 or 5 pop up on the reels. In the slot’s free spin round, the fifth reel is wild. Further free spins can be won.
The Crazy Feature is the icing on the cake in the new release. Consisting of blank or jackpot markers on a wheel, it is triggered following a five-of-a-kind combo win. Players are entitled to have a spin on the wheel to see if they can land one of the five fixed non-progressive prizes displayed over the reels. The top prize on offer in Wild Nights is capped at 10,000 credits.
About BitcoinCasino.io
The latest slot to grace Bitcoin Casino, Wild Nights is a typical Ainsworth slot. It has been devised for players seeking a realistic land-based style gaming experience, and players with medium to large-sized budgets. The slot game will make a welcome addition to the cryptocurrency casino this summer.
Further games from Microgaming and Ainsworth are expected in the near future, as BitcoinCasino.io expands on its already impressive arsenal of over 3,000 top slots and table games.