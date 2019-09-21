QuickLets launches ‘Find a Tenant’ through new ql.rent
'‘Find a Tenant’ is just the beginning,' says CEO of Quciklets
As part of its fifth year anniversary celebrations, QuickLets has recently launch its new website ql.rent, following a complete overhaul intended to enhance its clients’ and team’s user experience. The leadership team behind Malta’s largest letting agency, has tirelessly worked towards designing a revitalised platform that would make it, not just easier and quicker for tenants to find their ideal accommodation, but also pleasurable.
Instead of solely relying on web designers and traditional research into new online trends, QuickLets used its best asset, a team of over 240 letting specialists, to brainstorm and create a product which is in line with today’s market needs.
True to their innovative nature, QuickLets used the opportunity of launching the new website redesign to introduce yet another new concept in the Maltese property rental industry. ‘Find a Tenant’, is a new feature that gives property owners the opportunity to select a prospective tenant. Traditionally, lessees would effectively be selecting the lessor by browsing through their property list.
‘Find a Tenant’ flips this around. A dedicated page on the site displays anonymised client profiles with basic information that homeowners can enquire about. Celebrity profile pictures were used to add a factor of fun, another element QuickLets is known to embrace in its culture and marketing efforts. This option also gives the opportunity to homeowners who are not willing to feature their property online to still be able to achieve their rental goals.
“Having Malta’s largest online database, we felt an increased sense of responsibility to display the properties our landlords and landladies entrust us with in a sleeker and contemporary manner”, says Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of QuickLets. “More importantly, we wanted to introduce a new ingredient that gives ownership and added options to our homeowners, and ‘Find a Tenant’ is just the beginning of this. We will be releasing new features in the coming months”, he continues.
Back in 2018, QuickLets pledged to educate a child in Ghana for every property rented in Malta. Their clients and letting specialists can now also see the contribution they have made towards a better society by choosing QuickLets through a counter displayed on the homepage indicating the number of children who have already benefited from this initiative.
“We believe that finding a new home to live it, as temporarily as t may be, should be an exciting experience. Through ql.rent, we want that excitement to start from the first click. Together with this, we feel privileged to be able to extend more positive emotions to the little ones in Ghana”, Steve concludes.