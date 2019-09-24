MaltaToday readers can claim a free ticket to the DELTA summit worth €199
Malta is leading the charge in blockchain and DLT technology, and is positioning itself as a global hub for digital innovation.
DELTA Summit 2019 is Malta’s official platform which will showcase Malta’s pioneering initiatives in the disruptive technology sector as well as the country’s advances in embracing new and disruptive technology.
The second edition of DELTA Summit will take place between 2nd and 4th October and promises the biggest names in tech, business and blockchain.
Backed by the Maltese Government, DELTA Summit 2019 will continue to cement Malta’s international global status as The Blockchain Island and will expand further to focus on artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IOT), eSports and game development, making Malta the place to be for anyone wanting to learn about cutting edge developments in tech and innovation.
Silvio Schembri, junior minister for the digital economy and financial services, said that a year ago Malta embarked on a journey which today marks it as leaders of this technological revolution.
“Together with the relevant stakeholders we have managed to identify the stumbling blocks and challenges that the industry faces.
“DELTA Summit, the Maltese government’s official blockchain and innovation event, has served as a point of departure in initiating discussions on visionary and futuristic ideas, in meeting operators and investors, as well as presenting to you, the regulators and the complete ecosystem which would make Malta your natural choice, all under one roof.
“This year’s DELTA Summit will further the discussion on the future of this industry, with Malta
serving as the prototype for being the first world jurisdiction to issue licenses to operators who had the foresight to commit themselves to make Malta their home,” Schembri said.
Dr Abdalla Kablan, executive chairman of DELTA Summit and an award-winning entrepreneur
specialising in machine intelligence, is working to make the event the gold standard by which all other global tech events are judged.
“What we created last year was a national movement towards blockchain and the innovative new technology that is shaping society. While blockchain is part of this, it is not alone in the way it is redefining every aspect of our day-to-day lives,” Kablan said.
The announcement comes after the Maltese government opened its consultation for the national AI strategy, which will help tech businesses ‘springboard’ to global success.
The very first DELTA Summit in 2018 attracted more than 4,000 visitors who were in awe of the vast range of exhibitors – including exchanges, Binance and OKEx – and more than 180 speakers from across the blockchain and wider tech sphere, including the Prime Minister of Malta, investor Tim Draper, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and Roger Ver amongst others.
In 2019, DELTA Summit organisers are aiming to surpass 8,000 attendees, and are focusing on bringing the most forward-looking entrepreneurs, policy makers, investors, service providers and thought leaders to the summit.
Machine learning, the connected environment we live in, virtual reality, virtual financial assets and everything in between, are all having a positive impact on society, from individuals, to businesses and countries. DELTA Summit 2019 will give each of these a platform to reach a global audience.
“What we showed last year is that when you combine a favourable regulatory environment with visionary thinking that celebrates innovation, you can build a movement that has the potential to change the world. The government of Malta is building something special here and we want DELTA Summit to be the crown jewel of international tech events,” Kablan said.
DELTA SUMMIT 2019 is aiming big and working to attract world class speakers, and more exhibitors from the highest calibre of businesses across the space.
“DELTA Summit is all-embracing: we want thought leaders, innovators, tech enthusiasts fans,
gamers, builders, coders, gamers, entrepreneurs and pioneers from around the world to come to Malta and get involved in this movement. It’s going to be the most important date in the 2019 tech calendar,” Kablan said.
DELTA Summit 2019 will be held October 2-4, 2019, in Malta.
