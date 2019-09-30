Palazzo Parisio goes pink in October
Palazzo Parisio will donate 10% of every meal sold in October to the Marigold Foundation’s breast cancer awareness campaign
Palazzo Parisio, home to this year’s Pink October Ball, will be donating 10% of every meal sold in October to the Marigold Foundation.
The initiative will see Palazzo Parisio join the Pink October campaign by the Marigold Foundation that aims to raise awareness on breast cancer.
But Palazzo Parisio’s food will also go pink in October with its chefs preparing a specifically crafted pink raspberry pavlova dessert.
The restaurant’s gardens provide the perfect setting for a relaxed dining experience, which throughout the month of October will also allow patrons to support the Pink October cause.
Find out more on Palazzo Parisio by visiting the website here.
The Pink October 2019 campaign aims to raise funds from corporate sponsors, private donations and from various activities held throughout October, thus increasing awareness about breast cancer prevention, research and equipment to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients.
For more information on Pink October events or to donate money towards the cause, please follow the campaign updates here or follow the Pink October Malta Facebook page.