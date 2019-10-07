Grain | Three restaurants under one roof

Grain in Valletta is tailored to customer needs, offering three different dining experiences

7 October 2019, 11:45am
Grain offers three distinct dining experiences
Grain is set in a spacious palazzo in the heart of Valletta and is inspired by the trade of a tailor, which has a range of analogies when compared to a restaurant. Best tailors and best restaurants source the best possible materials to make sure the end result is of the highest quality. 

“With Grain – that is exactly what we want to achieve. Create dining experiences and allowing the guest to choose the type of experience they are after,” Claire Zammit Xuereb, AX Group’s Director of Hospitality explains the concept.

At street level, Grain offers a casual dining experience with small plates to share and no set rules.

The restaurant is set in palazzo in the heart of Valletta
“The menu’s centre focus is sharing. We want this place to be your regular haunt for a tasty bite to eat, an espresso with your paper or a quick drink with colleagues after work,” Zammit Xuereb points out.

Downstairs offers a different approach. underGrain gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself into an environment of informal luxury and enjoy a more refined experience. Inspired by French classic cuisine, underGrain aims to deliver a sense of harmony, artfulness and order.

Six starters, six main dishes and five desserts aim to give our guests the best the restaurant has to offer. The food together with our beverages, service and ambience have been assembled to provide those people dining at underGrain with a classic experience in an environment of informal luxury.

overGrain offers a relaxed dining atmosphere on the rooftop
‘To complete the senses, we have overGrain. With a breathtaking view and a relaxed and informal atmosphere, of rooftop garden, it’s an ideal space for a relaxed drink at an event,” she continues. 

In an era dominated by automation and convenience, just like a high-end tailor, the chefs wanted to honour the skills their hands were born with and offer guests unique experiences under one roof.

