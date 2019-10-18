Want to fly higher?
Find your next opportunity with SR Technics in Malta
SR Technics, a world leading MRO service provider, has been working in Malta for the past nine years and is looking to expand its local operations. The SR Technics narrow-body aircraft maintenance center at Malta International Airport provides base and heavy maintenance services and cabin modifications for commercial airlines and airline leasing companies.
Throughout the aviation world, the SR Technics brand is synonymous with quality and reliability. The company owes this reputation to its highly skilled and flexible employees, who are passionate about the work they do. Today, the service portfolio in Malta is focused on the maintenance of the Airbus A320 family and shortly adding the Boeing 737NG, offering flexible and reliable solutions for our customer’s fleets.
If you are interested in an exciting career in aviation maintenance, we would like to hear from you.
Take a look at some of the positions we are currently recruiting:
› Cabin Mechanic › Aircraft Painter
› Aircraft Maintenance Technician › Sheet Metal Worker
› Material Coordinator › Warehouse & Logistics Operative
› Aircraft Cleaners
All these positions require the ability to work independently and in a team. Candidates should be enthusiastic with strong work ethics and an eye for detail. All candidates need to be fluent in English and in some cases be available to work different shifts.
Have we caught your attention? If so, feel free to apply right away by accessing the link here.
Please choose the matching position and enter the 4digit code you’ll find at the bottom of the job ad (REF.OAMO/6202).
More information about all positions can be found on our website.
Sr Technics is an Equal Opportunity Employer.